Last week, Humberto Carrillo (Ultimo Ninja) was announced for WWE "Worlds Collide" that will take place at Royal Rumble Axxess later this month. Carrillo was then quickly removed from announcement, as he was initially listed as a 205 Live Star.

The initial speculation was he would make his 205 Live debut this week, which he did, after WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy held an open challenge. Murphy would defeat Carrillo in that match.

In the video above, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick announced not only is Carrillo a full-time member of the show, he will indeed be appearing at the upcoming "Worlds Collide" event.

Other stars scheduled to be in the tournament include: Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and TJP from the 205 Live brand while Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Otis Dozovic will be representing NXT. Mark Andrews, Tyler Bate, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin and Zack Gibson will be in the tournament for NXT UK.

The tournament will start as a 15 man battle royal on Saturday (January 26), which will determine the first round matches for the tournament beginning later that day. The winner of the battle royal will receive a bye in the first round.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday (January 27) at the final Axxess session. The winner of the tournament will be awarded a future title shot.