Wrestling Inc.

Carmella And WWE RAW Star Bicker About NFL Playoffs, Steve Austin "What" Interview From 2002, IG

By Joshua Gagnon | January 20, 2019

- In the video above, Stephanie McMahon hyped Triple H taking out every other Superstar in the Royal Rumble in 2002. She mentioned "Stone Cold" Steve Austin being one of those people being eliminated. Austin surprised her and gave Stephanie the "What?" treatment until she ran off in frustration.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Natalya (with Renee Young), Charly Caruso, Charlotte (with Triple H), and Lacey Evans.

View this post on Instagram

I see you @reneeyoungwwe .. ?? #Raw

A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

See Also
Batista Teasing Return To WWE?

- The NFL Conference Playoffs are today with the St. Louis Rams going against the New Orleans Saints, also the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the New England Patriots. Baron Corbin jumped on Twitter to give the Chiefs his support and Carmella (a former Pats cheerleader) gave hers for the opposing team.






Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Trending

Back To Top