Former UFC Champion Requests His Release, Tyron Woodley Twitter Beef, Bellator Year In Review

- Bellator put together a year in review video posted on the official YouTube page for the MMA promotion recently. Among the highlights over the past 12 months was the heavyweight grand prix, which will culminate here soon with Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko squaring off for the title.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has requested his release from the promotion. Werdum failed an out-of-competition drug test last year and has been suspended for two years.

"My idea is to do the right thing, which would be rescind my contract with the UFC," Werdum said in an interview with PVT (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Ali (Abdelaziz) is a manager that defends us really well. He has a lot of famous fighters, many people, and to me he's the best manager right now, the one with the best direct contact with the UFC."

Abdelaziz confirmed the news with the site, adding that Werdum "will never" compete in the UFC again. His suspension runs until May 2020, as he is coming off a loss last March to Alexander Volkov.

- Tyron Woodley heard he was fighting Kamaru Usman for his welterweight title on Thursday. And that was new news for the current UFC champion, which led to a Twitter exchange between the two fighters.

It's a done deal and has been signed. March 2019 I will be the New WW Champion ???????????? #AndNew — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 3, 2019