Impact Announces Weekly Show Will Air On Another Platform

During tonight's Impact Homecoming PPV it was announced their weekly Impact show will also air on its Twitch channel beginning January 11 at 10 pm ET.

As noted, the promotion will also be moving to the Pursuit Channel on that same day and time. You can check out their new promo in the videos above or below.

BREAKING: Starting THIS FRIDAY and every week IMPACT will stream on @Twitch in the US at 10pm ET simulcasting with the @PursuitChannel airing! pic.twitter.com/psYmVz9739 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2019

Last month, Wrestling Inc. spoke with Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore about the move to Pursuit and had hinted that it may not be the only place their flagship show would end up on.

"We've been looking at moving on, doing some other things, as we looked at the options it seemed like the best time to make a move to Pursuit, which is a sister company to Impact Wrestling," D'Amore said. "There's an ownership stake that [Impact parent company] Anthem Sports & Entertainment has in them and Pursuit is a male dominated demographic. They're excited to have us, it gives us a nice home base and it doesn't mean that we don't have long term plans that we hope for Impact to be as a television show and a wrestling company. We're excited to have a partner that is excited to have us.

"The first part of this deal is what we're doing now, the flagship Impact broadcast, airing on Friday nights at 10 pm E. And I know people look at that and go, 'Oh my God, it's the death spot.' Well, if you look back, when we debuted on Spike TV, it's a different era and network, but wrestling fans find good wrestling. When we went on Spike TV at 11 o'clock on Saturday, we went out there and did probably about 850k viewers when we debuted. We're excited to work with Pursuit on building it as a platform. We have some ideas and things in the work for other properties on Pursuit. Also, looking to expanding our domestic and international distributions."