Indie Star Returning From Injury, ROH 2018 Awards, Dalton Castle Spotlighted In ROH Pinnacle Series

- Above is the latest ROH Pinnacle video featuring Dalton Castle's journey after losing the ROH World Championship to Jay Lethal back in June. Castle will get another crack at the title this Sunday at Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, North Carolina, which will stream on ROH HonorClub.

- Ring of Honor announced the winners for the following 2018 ROH awards: ROH Wrestler of the Year (Jay Lethal), WOH Wrestler of the Year (Sumie Sakai), Tag Team of the Year (The Briscoes), Breakout Start of the Year (Flip Gordon), and Top Moment of the Year (Fans break ROH's attendance record with 6,100 attendees at Supercard of Honor).

See Also Bully Ray Talks Lack Of Real Heels In Wrestling Today, Racism Being Used For Heat

- Joey Ryan announced he will be returning to full-time wrestling, starting in February. Ryan has been out since November with a torn left pectoral muscle.