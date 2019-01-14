Most NXT Call-Ups Backstage At RAW Tonight, WWE Legend Signs New Deal, Rock Fake Interview Note

- EC3, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans are backstage at RAW, according to PWInsider. There was no mention of Lars Sullivan being there. As noted, Lars was scheduled to appear at last week's RAW and SmackDown tapings, however reportedly left due to an anxiety attack.

- PWInsider also reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler noted on the latest episode of his Dinner With The King podcast that he signed a new two-year deal with the company. Lawler said that his previous contract expired earlier this week, and he received a raise. He will be calling the men's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in two weeks.

- As noted, The Daily Star ran an article over the weekend with fabricated comments from The Rock about "snowflakes" taking the country backwards. The Rock said that the interview never happened, however it remained on the Daily Star's website after Rock's denial. The interview was finally removed on Sunday.