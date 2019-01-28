NJPW Champion Reveals Toe Injury

Over the weekend, current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay announced over Twitter that he broke his toe while taking an arm drag in a match. As you can read in his tweets below, Ospreay is maintaining his sense of humor in the midst of the situation:

I broke my toe taking an arm drag.



I think God is f--king with me — "A?e?r?i?a?l? Assassin" Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) January 27, 2019

Bruising is coming out....as well as the bone not being in the right place LOL pic.twitter.com/8wP3JghDQN — "A?e?r?i?a?l? Assassin" Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) January 27, 2019

Despite the injury, Ospreay noted that he plans on working his scheduled match against PAC at Rev Pro's "High Stakes 2019" event on Friday, February 15th at York Hall in London.

Ospreay captured his first NEVER Openweight Champion from Kota Ibushi earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Among other accolades, Ospreay is also a former two time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion with New Japan, a former Progress Wrestling Champion, and a former ROH World Television Champion.