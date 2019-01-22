Returning WWE Superstar To Work With Rey Mysterio?, Mandy Rose Taunts Naomi (Photo), Baron Corbin

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this "Superstar Savepoint" episode with Baron Corbin and Tyler Breeze sharing wild stories from the road. Corbin talks about taking rental cars from arenas to hotels, and how some of his bizarre car experiences were caused by Breeze.

- There has been talk of linking Sin Cara with Rey Mysterio on the SmackDown brand when Cara returns to action, according to PWInsider. Cara should be returning soon after being out of action since August with a knee injury. The masked Superstar was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today training in the ring.

- Naomi and Jimmy Uso celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary this past week. As seen below, Naomi revealed an outfit that Uso gifted her but Mandy Rose taunted her with a similar outfit. Rose vs. Naomi is scheduled for tonight's SmackDown.

Hubby got me this outfit as one of my anniversary presents I love it and him !?? pic.twitter.com/E5gQtvIYaQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 22, 2019