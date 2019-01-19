ROH Star Calls Out Jay Lethal, Viper Has Short Lived Title Reign, Ace Austin Announced For MLW Show

- Above, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Vinny Marseglia called out ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. Marseglia says his plans are free at Road to G1 Supercard on January 25 in Houston, Texas.

- MLW announced Ace Austin will compete at MLW: Superfight at the 2300 Arena. The event is an MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS. Tickets for the show can be purchased here. MLW confirmed Austin will be a regular in 2019, starting in two weeks when the "Ace of Spades" takes his talents to Philadelphia. Doors open at 6 pm ET and the show gets going at 7:30 pm ET. Below is what the card looks like thus far:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Low Ki (c) Jr. vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor



WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE FIGHT

Pentagón Jr. & Rey Fénix (c) vs. The Hart Foundation

LUCHA LIBRE

Aerostar vs. Rey Horus

THE REMATCH:

Ace Romero vs. Simon Gotch

MYSTERY TAG MATCH:

Tommy Dreamer & ? vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & ?



Also in action: Ace Austin, Gringo Loco, Konnan, Puma King, Ricky Martinez, Myron Reed, MJF, DJZ and more!

- As noted, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing in Piper Niven (aka Viper), who previously worked the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She is currently signed to World of Sport wrestling, but is expected to leave once her deal is up. Yesterday, in surprising fashion, Viper defeated Kay Lee Ray and Bea Priestley to win the WOS Women's Championship on the first night of its UK tour. That title reign was short-lived though as Bea Priestley won the title earlier today.