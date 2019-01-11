The Rock Says Generation Of "Snowflakes" Are Taking The World Backwards

The Rock spoke out about "snowflakes" in a new interview with The Daily Star.

The former WWE Champion said he applauds how people can "be who they want to be" these days, but he does not approve of the outrage culture and the people who are constantly finding something to be offended by.

"I don't have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it," Rock said. "That's democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for."

Rock acknowledged that the world has become more tolerant, but he said "Generation Snowflake" is taking us backwards.

"We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years," Rock said. "People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards."