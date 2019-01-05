Three New Entrants Are Announced For WWE Royal Rumble Matches

WWE has made some Royal Rumble announcements on their official Twitter account. The first is Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be in the women's Royal Rumble. WWE also made an announcement for the men's Royal Rumble with Jeff Hardy joining the match.
The Royal Rumble will be on January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
They've get their eyes set on the future! @WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE are officially in the #RoyalRumble! #WWEGreensboro pic.twitter.com/p9ZQ71y39p— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019
Just down the road from The Hardy Complex, what been place than #WWEGreensboro for @JEFFHARDYBRAND to officially enter the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/k614LlqynV— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019
Here is the updated Royal Rumble card:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka (c) vs. TBA
MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy
WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TBA