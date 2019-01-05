Wrestling Inc.

Three New Entrants Are Announced For WWE Royal Rumble Matches

By Kellie Haulotte | January 05, 2019

WWE has made some Royal Rumble announcements on their official Twitter account. The first is Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be in the women's Royal Rumble. WWE also made an announcement for the men's Royal Rumble with Jeff Hardy joining the match.

The Royal Rumble will be on January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.



Here is the updated Royal Rumble card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka (c) vs. TBA

MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy

WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TBA

