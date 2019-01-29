WINCLY (1/29): Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE?, First WrestleMania Matches Announced, AEW Updates, More

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and Michael Wiseman are back on WInc.'s YouTube channel for the latest edition of the WINCLY at noon ET, to cover the biggest stories in pro wrestling.

Some of today's topics to be discussed include:

* Dean Ambrose reportedly leaving WWE after WrestleMania

* Reports say Charlotte Flair will eventually be added to Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

* Universal Title match confirmed for WrestleMania 35

* Ember Moon needs elbow surgery

* And more!

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes to get the full episode of the WINCLY when it is released later this afternoon. It will feature additional interviews from:

* Scarlett Bordeaux

You can listen to last week's episode of the WINCLY in the embedded player below: