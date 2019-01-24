Wrestling Inc.

WINCLY: Ronda Rousey Leaving WWE Soon?, Undertaker And John Cena Updates (feat. Taya Valkyrie)

By Nick Hausman | January 24, 2019

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released each Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get each episode as soon as it's released.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

* Justin joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days. Including Ronda Rousey reportedly leaving WWE following WrestleMania, Undertaker apparently not being slotted in for a main WrestleMania match, John Cena's "up in the air" WrestleMania plans and more.

* Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie. During which she discusses her big title win at Homecoming, Killer Kross' attack on her, who she sees as her next competition, what makes the Knockouts division different than other women's divisions and more.

* A clip from Scott Fishman's interview with former WWE/UFC Superstar Ken Shamrock where he discusses a possible WWE return.

* A clip from Akhilesh Gannavarapu's interview with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

* The latest Views From The Turnbuckle audio edition with Jesse Collings. In this installment Jesse and Nick discuss WWE's "localized globalized" initiative and if NXT can takeover the wrestling world.

* Justin and Nick's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 predictions.

See Also
Exclusive: Sean Waltman Reveals He's Yet To Re-Sign WWE Legends Deal

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on Google Play. Join Nick every Tuesday - Thursday at Noon EST via the Wrestling Inc YouTube channel to watch the news segment be recorded LIVE! You can listen to yesterday's episode in the embedded player below:

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Live Coverage This Saturday

Trending

Back To Top