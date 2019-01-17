WWE NXT Star Confirms Knee Injury

We had reported last month that Dakota Kai appeared to have suffered a knee injury at a WWE NXT live event on December 7th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kai was teaming with Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae in a six-woman match against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Kai apparently injured her knee while delivering kicks. Kai limped to the back with the help of trainers and the the bout was changed to a tag match.

Kai confirmed the injury in an Instagram post this morning and noted that she will be "out for a bit."

"I had always felt invincible," Kai wrote (sic). "Working through minor injuries was something I never thought twice about because love what I get to do. ?I'm about to head into surgery, so let me give you an update. On December 7th in Green Bay during the last NXT Road Loop of 2018, I planted my foot awkwardly after a kick and I tore my ACL. I put off posting this because I wanted to focus on being home for the holidays and to be honest, I dreaded having to even mention this as I didn't want to let any of you down. That, over everything, was and is the most heartbreaking feeling in the world.

"Unfortunately, this will take me out for a bit. I'm surrounded by amazing people, doctors, trainers and you. It helps more than I can explain, especially being so far away from my family. The amount of positivity & support I have received already has been so overwhelming. It's going to be a tough ride, mentally and physically. I know that. The last thing I want is any sympathy...but hear me when I say this; Within my whole being, I know for sure I will be back stronger than ever. I will hit the ground, running. That's a promise. 'Above all, don't fear the difficult moments. The best comes from them.'"

You can check out Kai's full post below:

Travis Harrison contributed to this article.