WWE Star Gives Props To DJZ, Shinsuke Nakamura Not Done With WWE US Title, Fans On WWE Title Match

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura interrupt Rusev's United States Title Celebration with an attack that saw Lana get hurt after she jumped on Nakamura's back. Above is post-show video of Mike Rome talking to Nakamura about what happened.

Nakamura says there is no Rusev Day on his calendar and he just wants to get in line for the WWE United States Title because he's not done with it.

- As noted, AJ Styles won a Fatal 5 Way main event on this week's SmackDown to earn a shot at WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE has a new poll asking fans if the "real" AJ can defeat the "new" Daniel. As of this writing, 70% voted, "Yes. Styles' new aggression is the perfect counter to Bryan's tactics." The rest went with, "No. Bryan's underhanded offense will stop The Phenomenal One."

See Also Current Card For WWE Royal Rumble

- WWE's Mustafa Ali took to Twitter this week and gave props to former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion DJZ, just one day before DJZ announced his Impact departure.

Recalling his win over DJZ at EVOLVE 115 back in November, Ali wrote, "2018 was wild. I got to wrestle a close friend and training partner @IAmDJZ at an @WWNEVOLVE show a week before making my PPV debut at #SurvivorSeries Don't sleep on Z."