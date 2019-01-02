WWE Superstar Reacts To All Elite Wrestling Announcement, The Rock's 2018 (Video), George Barrios

- The Rock posted this "Grind & Gratitude" video to his YouTube channel, looking back at his huge 2018.

- WWE Co-President George Barrios will participate in Citi's 2019 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas next Tuesday. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Barrios is expected to speak at approximately 11 a.m. PT.

- Tye Dillinger isn't the only WWE Superstar to tweet a positive response to the new All Elite Wrestling promotion from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks as Xavier Woods wished them good luck after the promotion was announced. You can see Xavier's tweet below: