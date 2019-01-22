WWE Superstar Removed From Worlds Collide Tournament

Otis Dozovic has been removed from the WWE NXT team for the Worlds Collide tournament that will take place during the Royal Rumble Axxess sessions this coming weekend, likely due to his main roster call-up. Otis has been replaced by Shane Thorne.

WWE has also confirmed that the tournament will begin taping on Saturday afternoon during the second Axxess session. It will conclude at the final session on Sunday. As noted, a 15-man Battle Royal will determine the first round matches and that Battle Royal will take place on Saturday morning.

Below is the updated announcement for the Worlds Collide tournament, which will be taped for the WWE Network: