In the latest Road to Double or Nothing video it was announced UK Wrestler, Bea Priestley, has been signed by AEW. Brandi Rhodes made the call to Priestley to welcome her to the promotion.

Rhodes told Priestley they wanted her to join up in July at their Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Priestley has previously worked for promotions like Stardom, World of Sport Wrestling, and Defiant Wrestling.

The current AEW women's division includes: Bea Priestley, Aja Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and Yuka Sakazaki.