Earlier this month it was announced AEW would partner up with Mexican promotion, AAA, where the two promotions would exchange talent at each other's events. AEW has also formed a partnership with Chinese promotion, OWE.

In the video above, Cody Rhodes revealed he would be appearing at AAA Rey de Reyes in Puebla, Mexico on March 16.

"I am excited to extrapolate on what's already out there in the wrestling news," Rhodes said. "That being that All Elite Wrestling, AEW, has entered into a partnership—a friendship, really—with AAA. We already know that May 25th, Las Vegas, Nevada at Double or Nothing, AAA stars will be appearing for AEW. Now, it's a two-way street and albeit injured, I can tell you right here and right now that March 16th in Puebla I will be appearing for AAA. I think AAA's emphasis on the modern star, providing the best lucha lire meshes incredibly well with our attempt to provide a sports-centric pro wrestling show. And on a personal note. I've been doing this job, traveling all over the word, I've had some of my favorite matches and moments in Mexico and I cannot wait to see you all."

As Rhodes referenced in the video, he's currently out of action after undergoing successful arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month to fix two tears in his meniscus. Rhodes sustained the injury back on November 9 at ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. He's expected to be out for two to three months, but is scheduled to have a match at AEW's upcoming show.

The AAA stars appearing at Double or Nothing have yet to be announced.

