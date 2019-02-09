- Above is Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Jerry Lynn vs. Jimmy Jacobs and Delirious from ROH Proving Ground in 2009. Near the end of the match, Bryan would hit a running knee strike and lock in cattle mutilation on Jacobs for the submission victory.

- Yesterday it was announced NJPW and CMLL would be sending team to NWA's Crockett Cup on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina. The announced teams so far are Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) and The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane).

- Ring of Honor revealed their debut dates for the pacific northwest region of the country. On June 1, they will head to the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington and then on June 2 at Portland State University's Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon. Both events will be streamed lived on HonorClub. Tickets and match announcements are still to come.