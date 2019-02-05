Former Interim UFC Champion Threatens To Sue The Promotion

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington isn't planning on sitting on the sidelines in silence while the UFC goes about regular business. Covington, who was stripped of his title, recently spoke out against the MMA promotion during an interview on MMAjunkie Radio.

Covington has not fought for almost eight months now since claiming the interim belt over Rafael dos Anjos. He was scheduled to meet champion Tyron Woodley to unify the belts, but the two could never agree on a date. Now, Woodley will defend his title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 later this year, and UFC president Dana White has since stated Covington "is going to have to fight again and earn the spot back."

"We may have to go to court," Covington said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "This may be a lawsuit. If the UFC wants to be a circus and be a corrupt business and go about their business, then that's their problem. I'm standing up for what I believe in. I'm not backing down."

Covington has been very vocal towards White, referring to him in the interview as "Uncle Fester," adding "I'm the No. 1 ranked fighter in the world. I had a belt wrapped around my waist. I was the only fighter to go to the White House."

The 30-year-old Covington has won six consecutive fights including decisions over dos Anjos, Demian Maia and Dong Hyun Kim. He is 14-1 overall and 9-1 in his UFC career that began in 2014 with a first round TKO victory over Anying Wang. As for taking another fight that isn't for the title, Covington says "that ain't happening."

"I'll sit on the shelf all day," he added. "We'll go to court. I'll make it a living hell for the UFC. They're already trying to make my life a living hell. The business they're trying to do right now is ridiculous. It doesn't make any sense."

In 2017, Covington and several members of American Top Team appeared on episodes of Impact Wrestling. He also competed at Bound for Glory, and was involved in a match at a 2018 WrestlePro event.