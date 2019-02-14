Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman isn't a believer in current top contender Israel Adesanya. And that was only re-enforced in the eyes of Weidman after Adesanya went the distance with Anderson Silva at UFC 234 recently.

Weidman, who himself is looking to get on track after dropping four of his last five, used social media to respond to comments made about Adesanya.

"He hasn't fought (one) Top 5 guys," Weidman wrote. "No top wrestler or jitsu guy. Was a -700 (favorite) over Silva??? According to odds after seeing fight showed he was overrated. Close fight."

The 34-year-old Weidman (14-4) started his career 13-0, including back-to-back TKO victories over Silva in 2013. He also defended his title twice before falling to Luke Rockhold in 2015.

Since that defeat, Weidman has bested just Kelvin Gastelum, who was scheduled to compete for the middleweight title, at UFC 234. He is coming off a third round knockout loss to Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in November.

As for a potential matchup between Weidman and Adesanya, Weidman said "He wouldn't have much of a chance against me."