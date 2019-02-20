When he isn't providing color commentary for UFC events live, Joe Rogan likes to keep his finger on the pulse of the event by providing a Fight Companion podcast online. Rogan did just that this past weekend for UFC on ESPN 1 from Phoenix, which saw Francis Ngannou knock Cain Velasquez out in just 26 seconds.

Ngannou, a former title contender who reached that spot with six consecutive wins, has moved back to the front of the line with his win over Velasquez. Overall, "The Predator" has picked up back-to-back victories in just over a minute of total Octagon time.

"He's so big," Rogan said. "He's so big and so dangerous, he's incredible. Cain is one of the best. That's how good Ngannou is; this is the scariest guy I've ever seen."

Rogan believes if Ngannou can continue to improve his overall MMA skills, when you factor in his incredible knockout talents, he could reach the pinnacle of the sport. Of his 13 career wins, nine have been via knockout including six first round finishes.

"Francis is the scariest of all time," Rogan said. "He's learning at this rapid rate. He's been fighting for five years. I think five years from the time he learned martial arts. He's a movie character."