At tonight's ROH Bound By Honor event, Mayu Iwatani defeated Kelly Klein for the Women of Honor World Championship.
Klein won the title at last December's Final Battle pay-per-view, when she defeated then-champion Sumie Sakai in a Four Corner Survival match which also included Madison Rayne and Karen Q.
ROH Bound By Honor is taking place tonight at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.
You can see some gifs from the match below:
