Finn Balor defeated Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Balor pinned Rush to win the match.

This is Balor's first run with the Intercontinental Title. Lashley won the title back on the January 14 RAW episode, defeating Seth Rollins and former champion Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas: