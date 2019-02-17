Finn Balor defeated Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Balor pinned Rush to win the match.
This is Balor's first run with the Intercontinental Title. Lashley won the title back on the January 14 RAW episode, defeating Seth Rollins and former champion Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:
Nothing but CONFIDENCE on the face of @ItsLioRush... #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/WcvfZx4xGY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019
The ALL MIGHTY #ICChampion @fightbobby is set to defend his title against @FinnBalor in a #HandicapMatch streaming LIVE NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/UZvk3sAFWf— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 18, 2019
#BalorClub is MORE than ready to see @FinnBalor capture the #ICTitle TONIGHT. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ypIwMZ4023— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
More QUICKNESS like this, and @FinnBalor could be well on his way to becoming #ICChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7sV7ItjNGf— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019
He went there. #2Sweet #WWEChamber @ItsLioRush pic.twitter.com/RN1g0yxhbM— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
#TheAllMighty @fightbobby has taught @ItsLioRush well. ???? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/vDTSP5sz7Y— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019
HE DID IT!@ItsLioRush got caught in the DROP ZONE, and that means @FinnBalor is your NEW #ICChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/AzFPzzMlE3— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
ANOTHER new champion was just crowned TONIGHT on @WWENetwork...@FinnBalor has captured the #ICTitle! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/BoqUXUzmFm— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 18, 2019
Did time just run out for the #ManOfTheHour?@fightbobby is IRATE after @ItsLioRush just lost him the #ICTitle! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/9FBUKNAdVb— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
Stacked odds = the PERFECT time to show the world just how extraordinary you can be.@FinnBalor @itsLioRush @fightbobby #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/93m5xMaUFv— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019