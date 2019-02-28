- This year's New Japan Cup is down one entrant as New Japan Pro Wrestling announced David Finlay will be missing the tournament due to a left shoulder injury. He was scheduled to face Hiroyoshi Tenzan in the first round on March 10. A replacement has not been announced yet.

The injury occurred during the main event of an Honor Rising match on February 23, when he was going for an uppercut off the top rope in a match against The Briscoes. Finlay previously tweeted he dislocated his shoulder and that he would be getting it looked at. There is no timetable on his return.

- Back in January, NJPW wasn't able to send over talent to its US New Beginning shows, blaming it on the US government shutdown and not being able to secure new visas. Yesterday, the company made a brief announcement stating their Japanese wrestlers have obtained their visas.

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Japanese wrestlers have obtained their visas for the United States. We truly appreciate the understanding and support of our fans."

- Tickets for the Opening Day G1 Climax event in Dallas, Texas on July 6 will be going on sale March 13 at 12 p.m. CT. Tickets are going from $50 to as much as $300. The G1 will open in the United States inside the American Airlines Center. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the American Airlines Center box office.