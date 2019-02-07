Ring of Honor announced today there will be a Festival of Honor for the sold-out ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

Festival of Honor will take place on April 5 at the Hulu Theater at MSG, and tickets will go on sale next week. The event will feature meet and greets, live Q&As, a G1 Supercard Press Conference, and much more. Below is Ring of Honor's full announcement:

On April 6th, 2019, Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling present a monumental event at a sold-out Madison Square Garden and are now proud to announce that the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor will take place on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Pro-wrestling fans from around the globe will now be able to engage with their favorite stars from both companies and participate in the celebration of this historic weekend. That's right -- the biggest weekend in ROH and NJPW history just got even bigger!



This once-in-a-lifetime event provides fans with the ultimate ROH/NJPW experience:



Exclusive meet-and-greet sessions and autographed G1 Supercard 8x10s with the top stars of ROH and NJPW.



LIVE Q&A sessions where fans can ask anything to their favorite ROH and NJPW stars!



"An Afternoon with Dalton Castle…and The Boys!"



"Arm Wrestle Kingdom" - an arm wrestling contest hosted by Matt Taven!



The Official G1 Supercard Press Conference



And MORE exciting, live stage entertainment, and interactive activities!



Lastly, this is the ultimate opportunity to buy exclusive G1 Supercard merchandise before the show! Beat the crowds and wear your official gear when you are #GoingToTheGarden on April 6th!



Don't have a ticket to the sold-out G1 Supercard on Saturday, April 6? No worries, because a ticket to the show is not required to attend G1 Supercard Festival of Honor!



Admission for the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor is just $39 when you purchase before March 20th which includes access to all festival entertainment, the official G1 Supercard press conference, and a special gift bag with a FREE G1 Supercard hat and lanyard ($30 value). After March 20th, tickets will be $44 and on April 5th, they will be $49. Tickets will be sold separately for the special meet and greet/autograph sessions throughout the day.



The festival begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m., Re-entry WILL be allowed. Tickets for G1 Supercard Festival of Honor go on sale for HonorClub members on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 and for the General Public on Friday, February 15th, 2019. Don't miss your opportunity to join pro wrestling fans from around the world in being a part of this historic weekend, while creating memories that will last a lifetime!

ROH's next event is Bound by Honor in Lakeland, Florida on February 9, which will be a TV taping featuring ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb defending against Silas Young. The next night ROH will be in Miami, Florida for a live event that will include ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein taking on Stardom's Mayu Iwatani.