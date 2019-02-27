Ring of Honor announced The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O'Ryan) will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles against Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King).

The match will go down at the ROH TV tapings at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas on March 16 and is the first match announced for the tapings.

Back in December, Scurll cut a promo about not having any allies left in ROH and that's when The Kingdom decided to kick Scurll while he was down. Taven, Marseglia, and O'Ryan were unaware that Scurll actually did have some friends in ROH with PCO and King making their debut for the company. The trio would then form Villain Enterprises.

Thanks to the Villain Enterprises string of wins, they've been granted this title match.