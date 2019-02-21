- Above is a clip from the most recent episode of ROH TV with ROH World Champion Jay Lethal being challenged by the new stable, Lifeblood, to a tag match. Led by Juice Robinson, the group also features Bandido, Tenille Dashwood, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and David Finlay.
- Ring of Honor announced Jay Lethal will be defending the ROH World Championship for the first time ever in Israel. His opponent will be David Starr and the two will meet at Israeli Pro Wrestling Association's Passover Bash 2019 on April 21. If Lethal is no longer champ by that time, the new ROH title holder will take his place.
- RevPro announced PAC and Will Ospreay will team up against Jonathan Gresham and Chris Brookes at its Live in NY event over WrestleMania weekend. The two indie stars met in the ring last week at RevPro High Stakes, going to a 30-minute time limit draw.
NEW YORK: OSPREAY & PAC combine for the first time ever to take on CCK: Gresham & Brookes— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 21, 2019
Can they co-exist? Can Ospreay finally earn the respect of one of his heroes? Can CCK spoil the party?
Find out Friday April 5th, 3pm!
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Zlmjrd7xgt pic.twitter.com/oWSEEMnXe7