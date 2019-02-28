Madison Rayne has received her release from Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider.

Rayne was reportedly unhappy with her creative direction and met with ROH to discuss the situation. The two sides decided to part ways, it was considered an amicable parting and Rayne is free to wrestle for any promotions going forward.

Rayne initially signed a one-year deal with ROH last September after having a successful run as a free agent in 2018.

Last year, the former Impact Knockouts Champion would work for WWE (Mae Young Classic), Impact Wrestling, ROH, and at "All In."