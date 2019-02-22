Steve Corino, a former NWA and ECW World Champion, has transitioned out of his role as NXT coach and in to a position as a backstage producer on the WWE main roster, according to PWInsider. Although he just recently edited his social media bio to acknowledge the change, Corino reportedly made the move to the main roster several weeks ago.

Corino will be working on the booking and production aspects of the WWE RAW and SmackDown live events. He had previously been overseeing the production of NXT live events in Florida, so this will place him in a similar role on a larger platform. Corino will be replacing Jamie Noble so that Noble can divert his focus to his other responsibilities within the WWE.

There has been a heavy amount of transitioning happening behind the scenes of the WWE. Corino's shift to the main roster comes on the heels of Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, TJP, and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson reportedly being released from the company.

Simultaneously, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer "Abyss" Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett have all started as producers for the company.

