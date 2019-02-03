WWE Star At Rock Concert (Photo), Top 5 Wrestling T-Shirts Of All-Time, Lana Is Tired Of Losing

- Above, Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske runs down the top 5 wrestling shirts of all-time. Starting at number five: Macho Man's shades shirt from the 1980s, Hulk Hogan's "Hulk Rules" tank top, D-Generation X, nWo Black and White, and at number one, "Austin 3:16."

- As noted, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura will be teaming up to take on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows this Tuesday. Both Rusev and Nakamura lost to the new US Champion R-Truth on last week's SmackDown and did a post-match beatdown together. Gallows and Anderson called out the duo for their behavior and now the two teams will meet on Tuesday. In the video Below, Rusev and Nakamura were speaking different languages to each other, Lana would show up to scold them and demand they come out winners.

"Come down. Speak the same language, please," Lana said before turning to Nakamura. "Look, I don't like you. This happened to my foot because of you. I wasn't in the Royal Rumble because of you. But you know what thing I don't like more than you...is losing. So, we're all going to get on the same page and be 'besties' this Tuesday. So, we can crush the Good Brothers' 'too sweet.' No more losing!"

- In the photo below, Erick Rowan was backstage at a Disturbed concert over the week in Minneapolis. Rowan returned from a biceps tear injury at last weekend's Royal Rumble to assist Daniel Bryan retain his WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

WWE Superstar Erick Rowan in the house tonight in Minneapolis. Great to have you out at the show Erick! ???????? #Disturbed #EvolutionTour ??:@rafacore pic.twitter.com/faBprPIM04 — Disturbed (@Disturbed) February 2, 2019

Alex Coley contributed to this article.