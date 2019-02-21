- Above, Tye Dillinger appeared on UpUpDownDown to play NHL 17 with Xavier Woods. As noted, Dillinger announced earlier this week he asked for his release from WWE. His most recent stint with the company lasted five and a half years.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans, "Which Superstar will be the first to win an Oscar?" As of this writing the results are: The Rock (71 percent), Batista (11 percent), John Cena (11 percent), and The Miz (7 percent).

- Yesterday, Goldust announced he would be changing his "Goldust" handles on both Twitter (DustinRhodes) and Instagram (DustinRhodesTX). He wrote, "I will be changing my name on Twitter. Don't speculate, just want it different." Goldust underwent double knee surgery last July, his last televised WWE appearance at in the 50-man Royal Rumble at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble last April.

PSA- I will be changing my name on Twitter. Don't speculate, just want it different. Thanks-Dustin Rhodes — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 20, 2019

New Twitter name is @DustinRhodes. Thanks — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 21, 2019