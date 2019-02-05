Championship Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa defeated Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, & Lio Rush in a fatal-4-way, elimination match to become the #1 Contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Elimination Chamber.
.@itsLioRush's lumbar has been CHECKED as he checks himself out of this #EliminationMatch! #205Live @CedricAlexander pic.twitter.com/pILScH4RvG— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 6, 2019
.@humberto_wwe has been ELIMINATED! We are now down to 2?? former #Cruiserweight Champions: @CedricAlexander & @TozawaAkira! #205Live pic.twitter.com/AjuNlGxmws— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 6, 2019
He's got STAMINA! @TozawaAkira outlasts three other Superstars to earn an opportunity to challenge @WWE_Murphy for the #Cruiserweight Title at #WWEChamber! #205Live pic.twitter.com/LXNJzcJJuh— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2019
Also tonight, WWE announced that Carmella & Naomi will be the final team involved in the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match to crown the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Below is the updated card for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber)
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Tag Team Elimination Chamber)
Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIConics vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Carmella & Naomi
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa