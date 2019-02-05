Championship Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa defeated Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, & Lio Rush in a fatal-4-way, elimination match to become the #1 Contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Also tonight, WWE announced that Carmella & Naomi will be the final team involved in the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match to crown the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Below is the updated card for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber)

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Tag Team Elimination Chamber)

Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIConics vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Carmella & Naomi

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa