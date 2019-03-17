Tonight, Brie Bella has been live tweeting during the latest Total Bellas episode. The episode is about the Bellas' role at WWE Evolution, the first WWE women's PPV that took place last October. During the PPV, Nikki Bella, Brie by her side, put up a fight but she ultimately lost to WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Brie tweeted that she thought it was sad to think that it was the last time she would be in the ring at WWE Evolution, and fans replied to her tweet, one saying, "Never say never". Brie replied with a simple shrug emoji. Another Twitter user thought that the Bella Twins would have been the first ones to win Women's Tag Team titles, which Brie admitted it was tempting.

Brie Bella also replied to a fan that asked if the show wasn't returning after its current season. She shared that Total Bellas had no current plans of ending. The reality show airs on the E! Network on Sunday nights at 8pm EST, and it is currently in it's fourth season.

You can read Brie's tweets below:

Sad to think that was the last time I'll be in that ring ?? #TotalBellas — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 18, 2019