Colby Covington made his presence known this past weekend at UFC 235 despite not being booked for the event in Las Vegas. The former interim UFC welterweight champion attended open workouts and confronted Kamaru Usman, who would go on to claim the title with a victory over Tyron Woodley.

The day after UFC 235, Covington and Usman had a run-in with one another inside the Palms Casino with Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also getting involved. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Covington explained his side of the encounter.

"I was staying over at the dump, the Palms, and I'm waiting in the buffet line," Covington said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I'm just trying to get some crab legs. Can't the man get some crab legs? Can the man, the champ, get some crab legs in peace?

"All of a sudden low-energy Marty (Usman) comes, that terrorist rat Ali comes and some other Sasquatch and they start pushing and swinging and start putting innocent kids' lives in danger and a pregnant lady. There's a pregnant lady, and she's screaming, 'I'm pregnant, stop this!' and Ali is still pushing, trying to make a scene, Usman is still trying to scream at me, 'I'm going to get you!' and his little Sasquatch is throwing punches at my friend and trying to punch me. It's a complete joke. I can't believe that they allow that in Vegas. Just a bunch of filthy animals."

Covington added that he has been banned by the casino from entering it, but said as far as the incident is concerned "I'm not going to press charges."

UFC president Dana White stated after Usman's victory that he would look to put Usman and Covington together in the first title defense for the new champion.