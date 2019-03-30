Back in January at Impact Homecoming, Blanchard lost the Knockouts Championship to Taya Valkyrie with Kim as the guest referee. Towards the end of that match, Blanchard attacked Kim out of frustration and would get hit with Kim's finisher, eat defeat, allowing Valkyrie to win the title.

The long rivalry between Tessa Blanchard and Gail Kim reached a boiling point on last night's Impact after Blanchard demanded an apology from Kim. In the video above, Kim apologized for what happened with them and would resign from her position in Impact management. Blanchard continued to taunt the Impact Hall of Famer until she was informed Kim has come out of retirement for a match.

The two will now meet at Impact Rebellion on April 28 at the Rebel Complex in Toronto. Below is the updated PPV card:

Impact World Championship

Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim