- Punk rockers and wrestling tag-team The Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend), recently went into Pus Cavern Recording Studios to lay down the lead vocals to their new theme song, "We Are Scum!," which you can check out in the video above. Backing the Scum were Northern California band, The Moans. The song will likely be their newest entrance theme for promotions that they work for in the future. The song is available to the public for digital download today with an expected physical CD release later in the Spring of 2019 on Drool City Music / Outloud Records.

- Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Chris Sabin will be worked as a producer / agent at this weekend's Impact Wrestling tapings at St. Claire College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, according to PWInsider. Sabin had most recently worked for ROH, but did not sign a new deal after it had expired. Sabin had suffered a complete ACL tear at ROH's television tapings in January. According to the report, Sabin has yet to have surgery for the injury.

- ROH announced that Women Of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani will defend the World Championship against Natsuko Tora on March 28th at Korakuen Hall, which will be broadcast on STARDOM World. The winner of the match will defend the title at G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6th.