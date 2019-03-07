Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos returns to the Octagon this Saturday against Derrick Lewis in hopes of climbing back into title contention. The two square off on ESPN+ as the UFC debuts in Wichita, Kansas.

Dos Santos, who is 20-5 overall and owns 14 career wins in the UFC, was asked about the prospects of current division champion Daniel Cormier facing off against Brock Lesnar later this year.

"This thing where Daniel Cormier wants to fight Brock Lesnar; I know he wants to make money, but it doesn't make any sense," dos Santos said in an interview with MMA Junkie. "The only one who wants to see that fight or make that fight is him. Nobody else wants to see that.

"Of course Brock Lesnar he's a very polemic guy so people like to watch him and they pay to watch him, that's why he wants to fight him. But man, that would be ridiculous to have him back in the sport and have him fighting for the title already."

Lesnar, who still holds the WWE Universal title, is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April. He hasn't scored an official win in the UFC since 2010 and last competed in 2016 when he faced Mark Hunt.

Dos Santos continued, saying it would be "kind of disrespect to all of us in the sport and even with the organization. I don't think that's the thing to make, but whatever."