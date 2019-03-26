Announced earlier today at a press conference, former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, 36, has signed with AAA.

Velasquez will make his in-ring debut with the promotion on August 3 at TripleMania XXVII, AAA's biggest show of the year. An opponent is yet to be announced.

In UFC, Velasquez (14-3) broke a three-year absence this past February, losing in 26 seconds to Francis Ngannou. Back in July, Velasquez did some training at the WWE Performance Center, but reportedly did that appearance more as a statement to UFC that he had other options.

Below are photos from today's press conference featuring his signing. Velasquez commented, "Really excited to be part of TripleMania XXVII!"

Muy emocionado con poder participar en #triplemaniaxxvii y estar con todos los aficionados mexicanos que siempre me han apoyado! Gracias a @luchalibreaaa por la gran oportunidad. Really excited to be part of #triplemaniaxxvii! #luchalibre #Mexico pic.twitter.com/XOPjbfYIfT — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 26, 2019

Damien Demento contributed to this article.