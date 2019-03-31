Former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez was reportedly injured today in a tag team match at the Shimmer tapings in Berwyn, IL. She laid on the mat for ten minutes while the tapings were halted and Martinez was carried out on a stretcher.

Shannon Walsh also sent out the following while attending the Shimmer TV tapings in Berwyn, IL: "This looks bad. Shimmer has been delayed. It was Mercedes Martinez and Cheerleader Melissa vs. DASH Chisako and Hiroyo Matsumoto. Matsumoto powerbomed Melissa right on top of Martinez. DASH was waiting to come off the top with a frog splash but Martinez was clearly hurt.

"Dash waited up on top then came down to carefully go for a pin, but Martinez brushed her off. The match ended in a DQ when Melissa hit DASH with a chair. Mercedes was not moving but holding her side. Rise owner Kevin Harvey and Lexie Fyfe came out very concern to see what was going. Lenny Leonard sounded somber and said they were going to a break instead of focusing on the situation."

Updated 7:45 pm ET: Squared Circle Sirens is now reporting that Martinez has suffered bruised ribs and will make a speedy recovery.

Source: F4WOnline