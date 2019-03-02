- Above, Samoa Joe took on Shelton Benjamin in UFC 3. The two would play "knockout mode" and Joe picked up the victory to move to the next round.

- Former ECW / WWE Star, Sandman (55), will be involved in a celebrity boxing match against former two-time World Heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon (61). Witherspoon retired from boxing full-time in 2003 and was previously a regular sparring partner for Muhammad Ali. The event takes place tonight at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

- Nia Jax tweeted out a video of the Carmouch Performing Arts Marching Band playing her theme song, "Force of Greatness." Along with Tamina, Jax will go up against the WWE Women's Tag Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE Fastlane on March 10.