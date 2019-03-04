Announced earlier today, Moose has re-signed with Impact Wrestling. Making his debut with the promotion in 2016, Moose is a two-time champion of the now retired Impact Grand Championship.
Last week, Impact also announced former Impact Knockouts Champion, Rosemary, will remain with the company.
Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported both Sami Callihan and Fallah Bahh have also re-signed with Impact
As first reported by @sportingnews, @TheMooseNation has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 4, 2019
Mr. IMPACT Wrestling is here to stay! pic.twitter.com/xxGjLW1HmV