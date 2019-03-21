The UFC has announced two main events for upcoming cards as Donald Cerrone takes on Al Iaquinta and former champion Rafael dos Anjos meets Kevin Lee.

Cerrone and Iaquinta headline the May 4 UFC Fight Night 150 event from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and the Canadian Tire Centre. Cerrone was rumored for a potential fight with Conor McGregor, but negotiations on that fight fell through and cleared the way for "Cowboy" to take on Iaquinta.

Cerrone has won two straight and three of his last four highlighted by a second round finish vs. Alexander Hernandez. Iaquinta stepped in on short notice last April and met Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title, falling via decision. He rebounded with a victory over Lee in December.

Dos Anjos and Lee will serve as the main event for UFC Fight Night 151 on May 18 from Rochester, New York and the Red Cross Arena. Dos Anjos has dropped his last two to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim titleholder Colby Covington. Lee is 1-2 over his last three with a TKO win vs. Edson Barboza the highlight.

Both of these events will air entirely on ESPN+, the all-digital streaming service that will also become the only way to purchase UFC pay-per-views in the coming months.