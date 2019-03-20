TJ Dillashaw is no longer the UFC bantamweight champion, as the fighter has voluntarily relinquished the belt due to an issue with his drug test following a January defeat at the hands of Henry Cejudo.

Dillashaw challenged Cejudo for his flyweight title that evening in New York at the first UFC on ESPN event. He was defeated in the first round, but his bantamweight belt was not on the line.

"To all my fans, I wanted to be the first one to let you know that USADA and the NYSAC have informed me of an adverse finding in a test taken for my last fight," Dillashaw posted on Instagram. "While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

"Out of fairness and respect to the rest of my division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter. I want to thank you all in advance for the support."

The 33-year-old Dillashaw claimed the title for a second time in 2017 with a second round knockout vs. Cody Garbrandt. He defended the belt in 2018 by finishing Garbrandt a second time before the loss to Cejudo in his debut at flyweight.