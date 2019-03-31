On her social media accounts, Tenille Dashwood announced she is now a free agent, writing "Free agent. Happy, healthy, & healed." Dashwood's ROH contract ended this month and it's unclear at the moment if she'll be re-signing with the promotion. Dashwood was initially placed in the Lifeblood stable, so it remains to be seen if that connection will continue or not.

Dashwood has been out of action for the past six months after undergoing shoulder surgery for dislocated and torn labrum. The former WWE Star also dealt with a full body flare up from the autoimmune disease, psoriasis.

Back in January, Dashwood commented about her health.

"Sometimes you really do have to take a step backwards (or many) to move forwards! I've spent the past few months focusing on being happy and healthy! I spent time with my family and friends and traveled. These things make me happy! I've rehabbed my shoulder diligently & implemented new eating habits (with a few exceptions over the holidays) to get my skin condition (psoriasis) & health better. Now look at me! Almost fully healed through diet!"