ROH held its latest TV tapings last night at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas where Villain Enterprises defeated The Kingdom to become the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

This came one night after PCO and Brody King defeated The Briscoes to become the ROH World Tag Team Champions at the 17th Anniversary PPV (full results here).

At the moment, PCO and King are scheduled to face the IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny in a Titles vs. Titles match at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6.

Marty Scurll is also set to challenge for the ROH World Championship at that event. As noted, at last night's taping it was announced the match will now be ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven in a ladder match. Lethal and Taven went to a 60-minute time limit draw in their title match on Friday.