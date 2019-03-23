- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring front row altercations. The collection included WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's husband, Travis Browne punching a security guard during her segment on this week's RAW. Rousey has since said Browne has been "banned" from the show.

- Below are next week's new additions to the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE Photo Shoot: Rusev (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (4 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- At last night's WWE live event in Trenton, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins spoke about WrestleMania.

"WrestleMania this year, in our own backyard and the last time WrestleMania was in New York / New Jersey, I watched the show from Miz's family press box, where did you watch the show?" Ryder asked Hawkins.

"Sitting next to my mom and dad in catering, and I didn't even put my wrestling gear on that day," Hawkins responded.

"Yeah, but this year is different, "Ryder continued. "Hundreds of losses for you, it doesn't matter, it's all about the wins, right? I've had my WrestleMania moment and now I want to share one with you."

"Hawkins and Ryder, we may be winless, but I promise you we are never going to be defeated," Hawkins said to the camera.