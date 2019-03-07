Earlier this week at NJPW 47th Anniversary show, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori called out anyone from ROH to challenge him for his title at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6. Dragon Lee would confront Ishimori about a match, despite not being in ROH, but he wanted to represent CMLL at the show.

Bandido has stepped up to the plate and it's now a three-way match for the title at Madison Square Garden.

Below is the updated card:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)