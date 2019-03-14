At yesterday's ROH 17th Anniversary PPV press conference it was announced Marty Scurll will take on the ROH Champion at G1 Supercard on April 6. Tomorrow night, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will face Matt Taven and presumably whoever wins at the PPV will head to Madison Square Garden to defend the title.

Scurll obtained the World Title shot last November in the Survival of the Fittest tournament where he defeated Christopher Daniels, Adam Page, PJ Black, Jonathan Gresham, and Guerrero Maya Jr. in the finals.

Below is the updated card:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Champion (currently Jay Lethal) vs. Marty Scurll

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

Be sure to join us for complete live coverage of tomorrow's 17th Anniversary PPV beginning at 9 pm ET!